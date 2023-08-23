Where are Ivanka and Melania Trump?

ALBAWABA - After a while without being seen in public, social media users have wondered about the place of the wife and daughter of United States' former president Donald Trump.

Ivanka and Melania Trump has been the talk of the internet since the former president's comeback for reelection campaigns for the upcoming U.S. presidential elections in 2024.

It's worth mentioning that Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were considered great supporters of Donald during his previous campaign and during his presidential term and were always seen next to Donald Trump.

Furthermore, Donald's wife Melania Trump held the hands of the ex-president during his former presidential term and was always seen next to her husband as she was considered a "supporter wife."

Where is loving, supporting daughter @IvankaTrump ??? Why aren’t you defending your fathers innocence and honest nature? Where is loving @MELANIATRUMP? Where is your message to the public defending this honest man with deep integrity? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jwi6swECaE — DhalsimsDad (@2895bfa42e1849c) August 16, 2023

However, Ivanka and Melania Trump have not been seen with the presidential candidate anymore during his latest campaigns. Activists questioned whether there's a kind of dispute between Donald and his family, especially after the four indictments launched against him.

Two questions have been widely shared on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, "Where is Ivanka Trump? and Where is Melania Trump?"

