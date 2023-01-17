Biden forgets name of MLK III’s wife

  1. Home
Sally Shakkour

Published January 17th, 2023 - 07:29 GMT
Joe Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to supporters at the National Action Network's Annual Martin Luther King Day Breakfast on January 16, 2023 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/AFP

ALBAWABA - U.S. President Joe Biden sang happy birthday to Martin Luther King III’s wife during a ceremony. However, he was mocked for forgetting her name.

Biden was marking an event to honor the late civil rights leader, when he decided to sing a birthday song to Arndrea Waters King on her 48th birthday and asked the attendance to sing along.

In the video, the U.S. president said that the family of his wife Jill Biden has the rule to sing "happy birthday" to people celebrating their special day.

A barrage of comments emerged online as people mocked the president for forgetting MLK III’s name at such an important event.

A social media user said: "I’m sure the other rule is to remember the name who your signing happy birthday for."

Another mockingly said: "Who wants to book him for your next bday?"

Some said this is not the president's first time that he slipped or confused the names of individuals or countries.

Earlier, Biden mixed up between Cambodia and Colombia and at another time he befuddled between Syria and Libya.

