Did The Simpsons predict Wagner plane crash?

ALBAWABA - The American series "The Simpsons" became super famous in the last few years after clips from the series appeared to predict world incidents such as the novel COVID-19, Kobe Bryant's plane crash and many other events.

After the Wagner Group plane crash on Wednesday near Moscow, in which chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was believed to be on board as his name was listed as a passenger, netizens started to speculate whether "The Simpsons" had predicted the plane crash.

According to Russia Today, it was confirmed that a private jet with Wagner Group founder Evgeny Prigozhin listed as a passenger, crashed between Moscow and St. Petersburg on Wednesday, killing 10 people on board.

Furthermore, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that the plane, Embraer 135BJ Legacy 600, crashed in Tver Region near the Russian capital Moscow.

Social media users are looking with enthusiasm for someone to share a clip resembling what happened with the Wagner plane yesterday.

Till this moment, no clip or scene has been shared showing a prediction of the Wagner Group plane crash, but some people claim that a video will appear on the internet.

About The Simpsons

The Simpsons, the longest-running animated television series and longest-running scripted prime-time TV show in U.S. history (1989– ), now broadcast in many languages to audiences around the world.

The series, which was created by cartoonist Matt Groening, is a satirical depiction of American life, epitomized by the Simpson family, which consists of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.