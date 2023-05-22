Disturbing act of vandalism on Mahsa Amini's Grave

ALBAWABA - Mahsa Amini's brother took it to Instagram, showing a picture of his late sister's gravestone damaged.

Askan Amini posted a photo of the damaged gravestone quoted "The glass of your tombstone also bothers them. Break it a thousand times, we will fix it again, let's see who gets tired."

A glass pane at Mahsa Amini’s tomb has been broken in an affront to the memory of the young Iranian woman who died in police custody, her brother said.

"Break it a thousand times, we will fix it again, let's see who gets tired."https://t.co/dLuY5Eaqpb pic.twitter.com/tOtz6gs93P — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) May 21, 2023

It remains unknown who caused damage to the glass plate covering Amini's tombstone or the exact date of when it was vandalized.

Amini's family lawyer confirmed the vandalism, "people known to have done the same things in the past attacked and destroyed the grave," according to a statement published by Radio Farda.

Mahsa Amini died after morality police held her in custody for "not wearing the hijab properly" on 13 September 2022 in Tehran. Amini spent 3 days in the hospital, and on September 16, doctors announced her dead.

Amini came to the hospital with visible signs of torture which caused her severe damage that left her body almost paralyzed.

Thousands of Iranians, mostly women, took to the streets to protest what they consider police oppression and brutality against women and their rights in Iran.