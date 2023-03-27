Egyptian father kills 3 years old daughter

ALBAWABA - A father, of Egyptian nationality, held his three-year-old daughter's breath after she started crying and he failed to calm her down.

A father, 29, admitted on Tuesday to killing his daughter by suffocation when he held her breath because of her continuous crying, after he tried to silence her, but to no avail.

According to the perpetrator's allegations, while he and his daughter were riding in the microbus, he carried her on her shoulder "as if she was asleep".

He sustained that he thought that her heart was still beating, so he brought her juice and tried to give it to her, but to no avail. He then thought that she passed out.

The perpetrator said that when it was confirmed that 'his daughter' had passed away, he left her in front of a building in the city of Alexandria, northern Egypt.

Previously, the Egyptian police received a report stating that there was a dead girl wrapped inside the blanket and wearing her full clothes. The Egyptian Public Prosecution issued the report and launched an investigation.

According to the information, the perpetrator was previously accused in several cases, the latest of which was a case of harassment.