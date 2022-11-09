Egyptian MP: Alaa Abd El Fattah is a 'criminal prisoner'

The United Nations security forces escorted out Amr Darwish, an Egyptian member of the parliament after he interrupted the speech of activist Sanaa Seif, sister of political prisoner Alaa Abd El Fattah during a press conference held on the sidelines of the UN Climate Summit (COP27).

A video has gone viral online showing UN security forces taking out Amr Darwish off the hall during a press conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. COP27 started on Nov. 6 and will continue until Nov. 18 with the attendance of over 100 world leaders.

Today at #COP27 Alaa Abd El Fattah's sister Sana was speaking at a press briefing addressing the unjust incarceration of her brother and demanding his immediate release

She was confronted directly by an Egyptian government rep who had to be escorted out by UN security #FreeAlaa pic.twitter.com/Xm28c9IHKy — Dharini (@dharinipart) November 8, 2022

Before being ejected from the COP27 meeting, the sister of Alaa Abd El Fattah was talking about her brother and his condition in jail and calling for his immediate release; especially after he started a full hunger strike on the first day of COP27.

Alaa has announced to stop consuming the daily 100 calories he had been living on for the past 6 months.

United Nations security personnel at a Tuesday presser ejected MP Amr Darwish, after he heckled activist Sanaa Seif. Darwish responded with his voice raised, “Don't touch me. You are here on Egyptian land. I asked her a question and she should answer me.” pic.twitter.com/mnZIfqggpB — Mada Masr مدى مصر (@MadaMasr) November 8, 2022

The Egyptian MP Amr was talking at the press conference saying that Alaa Abd El Fattah is an Egyptian citizen emphasizing that Alaa was arrested on criminal cases, not political ones. He also asked activists not to focus on the British citizenship that Alaa has.

He also said that there's nothing more democratic since you all here talking about Alaa's case when Sanaa Seif asked to translate what he said. Amr Darwish then added: "I don't want you to translate."

In another video, the Egyptian MP was attacking Sanaa Seif for calling a presidential pardon for Alaa Abd El Fattah whom he referred to as a 'criminal prisoner'.

لحظة طرد عمرو درويش النائب بالبرلمان (من داخل قاعة المؤتمر ) عندما أراد الشوشرة والهمجية على حديث الناشطة سناء سيف وهي تتحدث عن انتهاكات حقوق الإنسان.

سيادة النائب تعرض لكمية كبيرة من الاهانات والاذلال يطرده بهذه الصورة خارج القاعة بعدما تحول وجوده لأكبر تشويه لمصر ، ونوابها. pic.twitter.com/2AYneURn6Z — أحمد عطوان AHMED ATWAN (@ahmedatwan66) November 8, 2022

When a UN security man was taking the Egyptian MP out of the conference he started to yell saying that he is a member of the parliament and that the security is not from the Egyptian authority asking the security not to touch him because this is an Egyptian land.

According to Mada Masr, Human Rights Watch and Medium websites were stopped in Egypt and after the complaints of some participants in the COP27 that they are unable to reach them, both websites were restored.

About Alaa Abd El Fattah

Alaa Abd El Fattah, who has been inside Egyptian prison for over 9 years, is an Egyptian-British blogger, software developer and political activist.

Abd El Fattah was arrested and sentenced to 5 years in prison in 2014 after he was found guilty of a list of offences related to unauthorised protesting. In 2019, he was arrested for 'spreading false news' and in December 2021, he was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

Last April, Alaa Abd El Fattah started a hunger strike.