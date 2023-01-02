Flu or stroke! Hassan Nasrallah's health debated

  1. Home
Published January 2nd, 2023 - 07:41 GMT
Hassan Nasrallah
An image grab taken from a video posted on Hezbollah's al-Manar TV website on July 25, 2020, shows Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Lebanon's Shiite Muslim movement Hezbollah, urging supporters to abide by COVID-19 restrictions following an uptick in infections in recent weeks. AFP / AL-MANAR TV

ALBAWABA - Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah was hospitalized, and his scheduled Friday speech was postponed due to a health issue. Multiple rumors about Nasrallah's current situation have since resurfaced online.

According to Hezbollah's office, the leader suffered from a flu that made him partially lose his voice. He was taken for a check-up, which forced him to delay his speech till next Tuesday, the office said.

Sayyed Hassan's speech was to mark the third anniversary of the assassination of Shiite Iranian revolutionary commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone attack at Iraq's Baghdad airport, which targeted him.

Israel's Jerusalem Post, however, claimed that Hezbollah's chief had a stroke and was hospitalized in Beirut, the Lebanese capital.

Saudi Journalist Hussein al-Gawi also claimed that Nasrallah is suffering a second stroke, adding that he was taken to Al-Rassoul Al-Azam hospital.

An Iranian opposition newspaper alleged that the Iranian government sent doctors to check on Nasrallah, who it said was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Nasrallah, who became the third Hezbollah secretary general in 1992, has often been under the spotlight. His health is always questioned with many rumors emerging whenever he cancels a speech or disappears from the public eye.

