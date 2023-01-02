Flu or stroke! Hassan Nasrallah's health debated

ALBAWABA - Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah was hospitalized, and his scheduled Friday speech was postponed due to a health issue. Multiple rumors about Nasrallah's current situation have since resurfaced online.

According to Hezbollah's office, the leader suffered from a flu that made him partially lose his voice. He was taken for a check-up, which forced him to delay his speech till next Tuesday, the office said.

Sayyed Hassan's speech was to mark the third anniversary of the assassination of Shiite Iranian revolutionary commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone attack at Iraq's Baghdad airport, which targeted him.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah cancelled a speech scheduled for this evening due to health reasons. Hezbollah said in a statement that Nasrallah has the flu, “which hinders his Eminence from speaking in the usual and natural manner while he is receiving appropriate treatment.” pic.twitter.com/5qYlG5A33Z — Ariel Oseran (@ariel_oseran) December 30, 2022

Israel's Jerusalem Post, however, claimed that Hezbollah's chief had a stroke and was hospitalized in Beirut, the Lebanese capital.

Saudi Journalist Hussein al-Gawi also claimed that Nasrallah is suffering a second stroke, adding that he was taken to Al-Rassoul Al-Azam hospital.

An Iranian opposition newspaper alleged that the Iranian government sent doctors to check on Nasrallah, who it said was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

إصابة حسن نصر الله التي أدخلته المستشفى ليست "انفلونزا" كما يشاع ، بل جلطة دماغية ثانية ، نُقل على أثرها إلى مستشفى الرسول الأعظم .

—— pic.twitter.com/q2QSlwWY5u — حسين الغاوي (@halgawi) December 31, 2022

Nasrallah, who became the third Hezbollah secretary general in 1992, has often been under the spotlight. His health is always questioned with many rumors emerging whenever he cancels a speech or disappears from the public eye.