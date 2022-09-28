Iran Arrests Daughter of Former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani

For more than 10 days, thousands of Iranians continue to protest across the country in the wake of Mahsa Amini's death at the hands of 'morality' police, which have resulted in more than 40 deaths and thousands of arrests, including the daughter of former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani; Faezeh Hashemi.

According to many Iranian sources, the outspoken daughter of Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani Faezeh Hashemi was arrested by Iranian police, after expressing support for ongoing protests.

Faeze Hashemi, an ex-MP and daughter of a key regime founder was arrested today in #Iran.



She has repeatedly and bravely stood up to Khamenei who is, of course, super afraid of a strong woman like her.



I wrote about her last year. https://t.co/wQj1bTKm7z — Arash Azizi 🟣 آرش عزیزی (@arash_tehran) September 27, 2022

For over a week now, protests led by Iranian women have rocked the country in rejection of compulsory hijab rules that aim to control women's choices.

Protests were triggered by the death of 22-years old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by Iran's 'morality' police, before being beaten up to death. Mahsa Amini has since been the icon of the women's uprising in Iran.

While social media platforms are flooding with videos showing unprecedented scenes of Iranian women taking mandatory headcovers in the streets in a historic challenge to rules imposed by the government on women's attire in public, news of Faezeh Hashemi's arrest was widely shared online.

Regime forces in Tehran have now arrested Faezeh Hashemi, the outspoken daughter of Iran’s former President Hashemi Rafsanjani. She had recently called the regime killing of #Mahsa_Amini and the bloody crack down of protesters as an act of state terrorism. pic.twitter.com/cltoTt9ZHB — Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) September 27, 2022

Faezeh Hashemi has been known over the years for opposing many of the policies followed by Iran's successive governments since the Islamic revolution in 1979.

Her stances have often caused nationwide reactions, especially since she is the daughter of Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, who was elected as president of Iran between 1989 to 1997.

#Iran using current protests as opening to arrest many activists, journalists & political figures (latest is Faezeh #Hashemi). By doing so, removing voices that may have acted as bridge between the state and the streets....space for internal compromise shrinks further. — Ellie Geranmayeh (@EllieGeranmayeh) September 27, 2022

Online people argued that the Iranian crackdown against voices supporting the women's uprising is being silenced by authorities by mass arrests of even high-profile individuals such as Faezeh Hashemi.