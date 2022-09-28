  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Iran Arrests Daughter of Former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani

Iran Arrests Daughter of Former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani

Published September 28th, 2022 - 07:29 GMT
Iran Arrests Daughter of Former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani
(Source: Twitter @BahmanKalbasi)

For more than 10 days, thousands of Iranians continue to protest across the country in the wake of Mahsa Amini's death at the hands of 'morality' police, which have resulted in more than 40 deaths and thousands of arrests, including the daughter of former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani; Faezeh Hashemi.

Also Read60 Minutes Reporter Under Fire for Wearing Hijab During Raisi Interview60 Minutes Reporter Under Fire for Wearing Hijab During Raisi Interview

According to many Iranian sources, the outspoken daughter of Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani Faezeh Hashemi was arrested by Iranian police, after expressing support for ongoing protests.

For over a week now, protests led by Iranian women have rocked the country in rejection of compulsory hijab rules that aim to control women's choices.

Protests were triggered by the death of 22-years old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by Iran's 'morality' police, before being beaten up to death. Mahsa Amini has since been the icon of the women's uprising in Iran.

While social media platforms are flooding with videos showing unprecedented scenes of Iranian women taking mandatory headcovers in the streets in a historic challenge to rules imposed by the government on women's attire in public, news of Faezeh Hashemi's arrest was widely shared online.

Faezeh Hashemi has been known over the years for opposing many of the policies followed by Iran's successive governments since the Islamic revolution in 1979. 

Also Read60 Minutes Reporter Under Fire for Wearing Hijab During Raisi Interview'Remove Hijab': Protests Erupt in Iran Over Mahsa Amini's Death

Her stances have often caused nationwide reactions, especially since she is the daughter of Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, who was elected as president of Iran between 1989 to 1997.

Online people argued that the Iranian crackdown against voices supporting the women's uprising is being silenced by authorities by mass arrests of even high-profile individuals such as Faezeh Hashemi.

Tags:Akbar Hashemi RafsanjaniIranFaezeh Hashemi

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...