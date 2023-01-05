  1. Home
  Iranian artist suspiciously dies after travel ban

Sally Shakkour

Published January 5th, 2023
Iranian artist
Iranian artist Mariam Salimian. (Instagram/ @mariamsalimian)
Mariam Salimian used to do paintings, digital art and NFTs.

ALBAWABA - Iranian artist Mariam Salimian died suspiciously after the authorities slapped a ban on her travel due to her activism role in the Mahsa Amini protests.

Some allegedly said that the painter, who published works on "Woman. Life. Freedom," committed suicide over the Iranian government's threats and the travel ban enforced on her as she was about to leave the country for Austria.

Salimian, 25, obtained a visa to Austria. But when she arrived at the airport in time for her flight, she learned that could not leave the country. Some claimed that the NFT artist didn't commit suicide, but that they suspect that the regime might have been involved in her death.

Massive protests erupted in Iran in September 2022 over the death of 22-year-old activist Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the country's morality police for wearing an 'improper' hijab on Sept. 13.

Masha Amini was beaten up by the police and fell into a coma. She died three days after her arrest while in police custody, triggering a widespread protests by Iranians calling for more freedom for women, and chanting slogans against the Iranian regime.

(An artwork by Mariam Salimian)

At least 506 protestors, including 69 minors, have been killed from Sept. 16 to Dec. 20 in Iran, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

