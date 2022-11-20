Iranian protesters set Khomeini's home on fire

ALBAWABA - Angry demonstrators have set fire to the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Videos and photos have been shared and confirmed by some news agencies. However, the Iranian government denied it.

Ayatollah Khomeini was born in the house, but it was turned later on into a museum to commemorate the leader's life.

Some sources claimed that protesters had set some religious schools on fire in the Piranshahr region, west Iran.

Iranian forces are firing live bullets to distress protesters; at least two children, Kian Pirfalak aged 9 and Sepehr Maghsoudi aged 14, were killed.

Other sources added that about 13 people were said to have been killed elsewhere on Wednesday.

Iran's security forces repeatedly fire into a crowd of protesters at a Tehran metro station today.



Tehran's residents have been frequently chanting slogans against the regime in the city's metro stations during the protests.#مهسا_امینی #MahsaAminipic.twitter.com/ncVjWK3q4n — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) November 15, 2022

Since the start of the latest protests, viral videos have been shared online showing Iranians burning down the photos of Ruhollah Khomeini and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Violent protests have been going on in Iran since mid-September following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, during her arrest by Iran's morality police on Sept. 16. Mahsa was detained by the country's police over wearing an improper hijab.