Israeli Song Mocks Latest Arab-Israeli Normalization Deals

After three official normalization deals between UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Israel and amid reports of more agreements with Sudan and Libya, Israeli comedian Noam Shuster-Eliassi released a satirical song mocking normalization.

The singer, an Israeli comedian with Iranian origins, introduced her song saying she is a "Haifa wannabe," referring to popular Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe.

The comedian, who speaks Arabic fluently and often posts on social media in support of equal rights for Palestinians, performed the song on a satire show on the Israeli state-owned and Arabic-speaking broadcaster Makan.

Referring to the UAE's Dubai for most of the song, Noam Shuster-Eliassi mocked "rich Arabs who have millions and have forgotten about the oppressed people and Palestine," saying that Dubai's Arabs "are the best kind of Arabs."

The Israeli comedian Noam Shuster Eliassi performs a music video sarcastically supporting Dubai.

Funny is that it is posted on Israeli media.

Saying the below: https://t.co/gSYrqlntAz — يس (@Red_Figs) January 14, 2022

She continued to say that "eliminating Arabs' consciousness, Israel is happy to have Dubai forgetting about the blockade of Gaza," ending her song saying "if only all Arabs were like those of Dubai."

Noam Shuster-Eliassi has previously gone viral after a satirical "marriage proposal" she made to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman on TV in February 2019.