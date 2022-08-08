Justin Castro? James Franco Revives Conspiracy

The recent backlash triggered by the casting of American actor James Franco to play the role of a well-known Cuban leader Fidel Castro in the upcoming movie Alina of Cuba has brought back a wild conspiracy theory that has linked Castro to the current Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau.

In recent days, many Latin Americans took to social media to protest the choice of James France, an actor of Portuguese, Swedish, Jewish, and Russian descent, to play the role of Fidel Castro, the Cuban leader who is most known for communist views and anti-imperialism.

justifications surrounding james franco's casting as castro (his skin was light, he had "galician" heritage...) are missing the the entire point---latine are grossly underrepresented in hollywood, and this was an obvious role for a latino that went to a white actor — Ana Maria Montoya (@amariamontoya) August 5, 2022

Online conversations have protested the choice of France, demanding one that is more representative of Latinos. Some commentators argued that Hollywood producers would cast Latino actors only for stereotypically negative roles, such as drug smugglers or criminals while opting for white actors to portray historic figures from other racial backgrounds.

I’m auditioning for another generic Latin-American drug dealer and James Franco is dead ass playing Fidel Castro. Latinos gettin’ done dirty af out here and everywhere. Damn lol — Jeff Torres (@iamJeffTorres) August 5, 2022

james franco as fidel castro gives off this adjacent energy pic.twitter.com/dzeqorCSin — borg (@borgposting) August 5, 2022

The debate has also reminded many internet users of an old, yet wild conspiracy theory, linking Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

According to this conspiracy theory, Fidel Castro is believed to be the biological father of Justin Trudeau, a claim that is not only supported by the unusual physical resemblance between the two men but also by an old relationship between Justin Trudeau's family and the Castros.

This claim has been growing on TikTok, where people share photos of Justin Trudeau, his father the former Prime Minister of Canada Pierre Trudeau, and Fidel Castro.

Is Fidel Castro really Justin Trudeau's biological father? — Rex 🍁🦎 (@Rex_TCG) August 6, 2022

Moreover, some people suggested that the close ties between Pierre Trudeau and his wife during the late 1960s and the 1970s may have resulted in the birth of Justin Trudeau.

The conspiracy theory remains unsupported by any evidence, which has prompted the American comedian and commentator Joe Rogan of weighing on the issue during his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, during which he suggested that Canadian PM Justin Trudeau needs to undergo a DNA test to verify whether or not he is "the long-lost son of Fidel Castro".