  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Justin Castro? James Franco Revives Conspiracy

Justin Castro? James Franco Revives Conspiracy

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published August 8th, 2022 - 11:50 GMT
James Franco Revives Conspiracy: Justin Castro?
(Twitter: @GabrielFossa)

The recent backlash triggered by the casting of American actor James Franco to play the role of a well-known Cuban leader Fidel Castro in the upcoming movie Alina of Cuba has brought back a wild conspiracy theory that has linked Castro to the current Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau.

Also ReadWill Cancel Culture Ruin Justin Trudeau? Canadian PM Faces Backlash for Wearing BlackfaceWill Cancel Culture Ruin Justin Trudeau? Canadian PM Faces Backlash for Wearing Blackface

In recent days, many Latin Americans took to social media to protest the choice of James France, an actor of Portuguese, Swedish, Jewish, and Russian descent, to play the role of Fidel Castro, the Cuban leader who is most known for communist views and anti-imperialism. 

Online conversations have protested the choice of France, demanding one that is more representative of Latinos. Some commentators argued that Hollywood producers would cast Latino actors only for stereotypically negative roles, such as drug smugglers or criminals while opting for white actors to portray historic figures from other racial backgrounds. 

The debate has also reminded many internet users of an old, yet wild conspiracy theory, linking Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

@electricjaguar Google search turns up paid sponsorships on the topic… 🤔 #trudeau #castro #liberal #controversial #fyp ♬ Violin - Grooving Gecko

According to this conspiracy theory, Fidel Castro is believed to be the biological father of Justin Trudeau, a claim that is not only supported by the unusual physical resemblance between the two men but also by an old relationship between Justin Trudeau's family and the Castros.

This claim has been growing on TikTok, where people share photos of Justin Trudeau, his father the former Prime Minister of Canada Pierre Trudeau, and Fidel Castro.

Also ReadWill Cancel Culture Ruin Justin Trudeau? Canadian PM Faces Backlash for Wearing BlackfaceJustin Trudeau Apologizes for 'Brownface' in Arabian Nights Party

Moreover, some people suggested that the close ties between Pierre Trudeau and his wife during the late 1960s and the 1970s may have resulted in the birth of Justin Trudeau.

Source: Twitter

The conspiracy theory remains unsupported by any evidence, which has prompted the American comedian and commentator Joe Rogan of weighing on the issue during his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, during which he suggested that Canadian PM Justin Trudeau needs to undergo a DNA test to verify whether or not he is "the long-lost son of Fidel Castro".

Tags:Justin TrudeauFidel CastroJames FrancoAlina of CubaCanadaCubaHollywood

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...