Is Justin Trudeau in love with Macron?

ALBAWABA - Rumors are circulating social media platforms claiming that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is having an affair with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Photos showing the two leaders seem close to each other during official meetings were also shared online.

This comes a day after Trudeau, 51, announced his separation from his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau after 18 years of happy marriage.

Rumors Are Circulating That Justin Trudeau (The Dictator of Canada) and Emmanuel Macron (The Dictator of France) Had an Affair Together 🚨 pic.twitter.com/cgsdbRTbAF August 3, 2023

On Wednesday, the couple signed a legal agreement to split up and share their three children.

In an Instagram post, the Canadian pm wrote: "Sophie was by his side when Prime Minister Trudeau won in 2015 and she will be rooting for him again when he wins in 2025. A partnership like their's doesn't end. All the haters can just keep on hating your lack of empathy, compassion, kindness are just a reflection of why you need to do better. Prime Minister Trudeau and family will get through this whether the haters like it or not. He's also got a country to run and an election to win so haters can keep on hating because he doesn't care what you all think and he shouldn't."

Hours after the separation news, other rumors and allegations have taken place on the internet replacing the divorce ones claiming that the Canadian prime minister is in love with the French President.

Other people also allegedly said that the affair between Macron and Trudeau was the reason behind the separation of the Canadian Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie.