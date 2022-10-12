MEMEs Explode Over Elon Musk's 'Burnt Hair' Perfume

Since the announcement of Elon Musk's launch of his own perfume, called 'Burnt Hair', Twitter has exploded with MEMEs.

Tesla founder shared a Tweet showing his 'Burnt Hair' perfume on October 9th and wrote: "Coming soon from The @BoringCompany". Two days later, the Billionaire announced the release of the perfumes.

Elon Musk also changed his Twitter biography to 'Perfume Salesman' causing controversy online. He also announced the sale of over 10,000 bottles of 'Burnt Hair' perfume in a couple of hours.

'Can’t wait for media stories tomorrow about $1M of Burnt Hair sold,' Elon Musk added while bragging about his new perfume. One bottle of Burnt Hair costs $100.

In the beginning, people thought that 'Burnt Hair' perfume is just a joke by the world’s richest man. However, he was able to sell thousands in a few hours.

MEMEs crashed social media since Elon Musk's announcement as some people disapproved of the strange name of the perfume while others wondered how does it smell. However, the website describes it as 'The Essence of Repugnant Desire".

Here are some of the top MEMEs about 'Burnt Hair' perfume: