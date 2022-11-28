Metro man in Qatar becomes a TikTok star

  1. Home
Published November 28th, 2022 - 08:00 GMT
Metro man became a really famous figure on social media during FIFA World Cup. (Twitter/ @FIFAWorldCup)

ALBAWABA - Metro man in Qatar has become the FIFA World Cup's most famous figure after his videos were virally shared on social media. 

In a video that circulated the internet, the man heard saying: "metro" and the crowd responds: "this way." Using these words the Kenyan man used to direct people to the station.

Abu Bakr Abbass, commonly known as metro man, is a 33-year-old Kenyan worker. He became very famous online for his creative way of showing people the right way. People are now senselessly repeating his words.

"Metro, this way," has been trending also on TikTok. 

As a thank you for his amazing work, Qatar honored the metro man by inviting him to watch the FIFA World Cup match which was held on Friday between the US and England.

