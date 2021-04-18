  1. Home
  3. 'No Doesn't Mean No': Iran's Superstar Shocks the Public with Misogynist Statements

'No Doesn't Mean No': Iran's Superstar Shocks the Public with Misogynist Statements

Riham Darwish

Published April 18th, 2021 - 07:04 GMT
Mohsen Namjoo
Namjoo is internationally recognised for his style combining Persian folk with Blues, Jazz, and Rock and Roll. (Twitter: @IICToronto)

Last September, a number of Iranian women accused the country's well-known musician Mohsen Namjoo of sexual misconduct, encouraged by the worldwide #MeToo movement. However, a leaked audio record has been released lately, where Namjoo sets a vicious attack on women and claims that a "No doesn't mean no;" rejecting the need for consent.

Even though the hashtag #MeToo had been in regular use since 2017, it was not until September 2020 that Iranian women felt empowered enough to name their famous rapists, including the musician with international recognition, Mohsen Namjoo.

The 45-years old musician who has been accused of rape by multiple Iranian women has not only denied such allegations but also smeared his accusers in an audio record that was leaked to the public during the last few hours.

In the leaked audio that has been described as insulting to women, Namjoo claimed that "one hour of him breathing is worth six months of the life of his accusers."

Social media users have widely been sharing the content of the audio record, expressing shock at the sentiment the popular star talked with, including his claim that when "women say no to sexual relationships, they don't really mean it."

Tags:IranIranian singermusicianMohsen Namjoopersianmusicfolksexual harrasmentWomenMisogyny

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

