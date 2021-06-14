The Mystery Continues: Who Committed the Afrin Hospital Massacre?

For several days now, tensions have been on the rise in the Northern city of Afrin in Syria. This Saturday, two artillery attacks have left more than 15 people killed, many of whom were patients receiving medical treatment at the Shifaa Hospital, in what has been termed as the Afrin massacre.

Aleppo under attack , bombing of Shifa Hospital in Afrin, Afrin massacre, more than 24 victims of children, women, youth and elderly, the hospital and everything in it was destroyed. #مجزرة_عفرين #حلب_تحت_القصف #Aleppo_underattack #Afrin pic.twitter.com/qCqiLqcW1u — khaldoon almomani (@khaldoonalmoma1) June 13, 2021

Since March 2018, Afrin has been under Turkish control following the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in what has been known as the Turkish occupation of Northern Syria.

Online, many Syrian activists have shared photos of the victims who lost their lives to the attacks on the Shifaa hospital, in addition to a residential area that was hit by a missile in the area. Local sources have so far reported 18 deaths and dozens of injuries.

#Syria: Another horrific attack on a hospital in Afrin today. Many killed or injured. All the hallmarks of a deliberate, targeted attack



It followed earlier attacks nearby, with casualties being treated when the hospital itself was hit. A real massacre #StopKillingCivilians pic.twitter.com/pxGA2hWX7B — Mark Cutts (@MarkCutts) June 12, 2021

However, the attacks that took place on Saturday have caused the Turkish and the US-backed Kurdish forces known as the Syrian Democratic Forces to exchange accusations over who is responsible for the massacre, with each side blaming the shelling on the other.

Meanwhile, Afrin's name has been trending on social media platforms with Syrians calling on all sides to ensure the protection of Syrian civilians across the war-torn country.