The Mystery Continues: Who Committed the Afrin Hospital Massacre?

Published June 14th, 2021 - 07:17 GMT
Al-Shifaa hospital in Afrin after the shelling
(OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP - Edited by Albawaba)

For several days now, tensions have been on the rise in the Northern city of Afrin in Syria. This Saturday, two artillery attacks have left more than 15 people killed, many of whom were patients receiving medical treatment at the Shifaa Hospital, in what has been termed as the Afrin massacre.

Since March 2018, Afrin has been under Turkish control following the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in what has been known as the Turkish occupation of Northern Syria.

Online, many Syrian activists have shared photos of the victims who lost their lives to the attacks on the Shifaa hospital, in addition to a residential area that was hit by a missile in the area. Local sources have so far reported 18 deaths and dozens of injuries.

However, the attacks that took place on Saturday have caused the Turkish and the US-backed Kurdish forces known as the Syrian Democratic Forces to exchange accusations over who is responsible for the massacre, with each side blaming the shelling on the other.

Meanwhile, Afrin's name has been trending on social media platforms with Syrians calling on all sides to ensure the protection of Syrian civilians across the war-torn country.

