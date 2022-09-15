Mystery Unfolds Over Children Remains Found in Suitcase in New Zealand

  1. Home
Less than a month after a suitcase purchased in Aukland, New Zealand was found to contain remains of dead children, authorities in South Korea announced the arrest of the main suspect on Thursday morning.

Police in the South Korean city of Ulsan arrested a 42-years old woman of Korean origins after reports in cooperation with New Zealand's police concluded that she may have been the murderer of the two children whose bodies were found in the suitcase last August.

According to initial police investigations, the woman whose name remained undisclosed is the mother of the two children who were aged 7 and 10 back in 2018, when they were killed.

Police also noted that the two kids' father had died shortly before they were killed. But the motives of the woman's crime are still unknown. 

Photos shared online of the arrest that took place on Thursday morning showed the woman as she fully covered her face with a brown scarf while sitting in the police car.

Last month, a family in New Zealand reported finding human remains in a suitcase they had purchased from a storage store in Aukland. Police investigations had then concluded that they had no ties to the crime behind the bodies, despite highlighting that they were extremely distressed after the chilling find.

The arrest has been processed through a global Interpol warrant and the suspect is expected to be extradited to New Zealand as she was denied bail.

