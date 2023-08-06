Porsche rebuked for removing Jesus statue from ad

ALBAWABA - Porsche car manufacturer is under fire after its last advertisement, which was created in Lisbon, witnessed the removal of the famous Jesus Christ statue.

A person posted a photo from the Porche ad which shows no Jesus statue in the background, while they posted a photo showing the same place in the Lisbon city and with the Jesus statue appearing clearly.

A social media user strongly slammed the car company and wrote: "Hey,

@Porsche, why did you erase the statue of Jesus Christ from your video filmed in Lisbon?"

The reason behind removing the Jesus state from the advertisement of Porche, a German luxury and high-performance sports car manufacturer, is unclear. However, rumors circulated on the internet as some claimed that it was removed to eliminate the presence of religious icons since the brand is international and serves all people.

Many people slammed removing an iconic statue from the ad as a person said: "That’s just ridiculous, to remove an iconic statue from a commercial."

"They should be ashamed!" another maintained adding that they will no longer purchase cars from the famous international brand after the removal of the Jesus statue from their ad.

Following controversy on the video, the video is now unavailable and some say that they are receiving messages that the video has now gone private for no clear reason.

According to media sources, Porsche engineers have designed a particularly purist and fun-to-drive sports car: the 911 S/T, in order to celebrate the company's 60th anniversary of the iconic 911 sports car.

The video was captured by soup.filmproduktion director Matthäus Bussmann who was chosen to celebrate the anniversary. The video was shot in Lisbon, the capital and largest city of Portugal, in May with the support of AG Films.