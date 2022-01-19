Prince Andrew and Teddy Bears: ‘Creepy Mania’ Revealed

Only days after Buckingham Palace stripped Prince Andrew of his royal and military titles in light of the ongoing US investigation into his involvement in a pedophilia trafficking case, a new revelation about the prince's behavior grew the public's astonishment.

Ever since convicted American finance Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in July 2019 for sexually grooming and trafficking minors and women for years, questions have arisen over Prince Andrew of York for possible involvement.

I used to think Prince Andrew was all right - but now I know this about the teddy bears, I've gone right off him! pic.twitter.com/Dx0rA6zYNi — James Gill (@JamesGillComedy) January 18, 2022

Not only was Prince Andrew a regular visitor and a close friend to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell for years, but his name has also been mainly mentioned by American-Australian Virginia Giuffre, who has filed a lawsuit against the British royal saying she was trafficked to him by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell when she was only 17 years old in the early 2000s.

As the legal action approaches, odd revelations made lately by individuals who worked for the Royal Palace come to point at an unusual obsession by the now 61-years old royal with teddy bears.

New documentary on Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew (Tuesday, @ITV ) includes former Police Protection Officer @PaulPag46852754 describing how often Ghislaine went in and out of Buckingham Palace.

He also claims Andrew would shout at maids over how teddy bears were arranged 👇 pic.twitter.com/dNlhTZOeuW — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 17, 2022

A recent documentary airing on ITV has interviewed former Police Protection Officer Paul Page who said that Ghislaine Maxwell was allowed to enter the palace frequently for many years before highlighting that one of Prince Andrew's weirdest behaviors was "shouting at maids if his teddy bears were not arranged perfectly on his bed."

What's going on with #PrinceAndrew? He has lost his titles, failed to strike down laws helping abuse victims, and now it's emerged he is particular about teddy bears. How much lower will he sink? https://t.co/aEu2M86xPV — 🛡 Royal Reporter (@royal_reporter) January 18, 2022

A known pedophile collecting teddy bears, a toy associated with childhood. A man who frequented Epstein Island, a place where children never return from...#PrinceAndrew https://t.co/ix3GVzgCxU — Lady Kachiri (@kachirilady) January 17, 2022

He said that the prince had 50 or 60 stuffed toys on his bed and that he was so obsessed with them "that he would shout, scream, and become verbally abusive" over their arrangement on the bed. The statement sparked heavy reactions on social media.