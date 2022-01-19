Prince Andrew and Teddy Bears: ‘Creepy Mania’ Revealed

  1. Home
Published January 19th, 2022
Only days after Buckingham Palace stripped Prince Andrew of his royal and military titles in light of the ongoing US investigation into his involvement in a pedophilia trafficking case, a new revelation about the prince's behavior grew the public's astonishment.

Ever since convicted American finance Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in July 2019 for sexually grooming and trafficking minors and women for years, questions have arisen over Prince Andrew of York for possible involvement.

Not only was Prince Andrew a regular visitor and a close friend to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell for years, but his name has also been mainly mentioned by American-Australian Virginia Giuffre, who has filed a lawsuit against the British royal saying she was trafficked to him by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell when she was only 17 years old in the early 2000s.

As the legal action approaches, odd revelations made lately by individuals who worked for the Royal Palace come to point at an unusual obsession by the now 61-years old royal with teddy bears.

A recent documentary airing on ITV has interviewed former Police Protection Officer Paul Page who said that Ghislaine Maxwell was allowed to enter the palace frequently for many years before highlighting that one of Prince Andrew's weirdest behaviors was "shouting at maids if his teddy bears were not arranged perfectly on his bed."

He said that the prince had 50 or 60 stuffed toys on his bed and that he was so obsessed with them "that he would shout, scream, and become verbally abusive" over their arrangement on the bed. The statement sparked heavy reactions on social media.

