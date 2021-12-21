Princess Haya Wins Britain’s Biggest Ever Divorce Settlement

After almost two years of court proceedings, a UK court has ruled that Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussein of Jordan gets awarded £554 million from her former husband, the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Court's Decision

The historical decision has been described as "Britain's biggest divorce settlement," as it involves one of the richest men in the world. It came after Justice Philip Moor declared that "there was a clear and ever-present risk" to the princess and the two young kids she had with Sheikh Mohammed, who has been also described as "the main threat to her".

Dubai's ruler has been ordered to pay Princess Haya £554m. It's believed to be the largest post divorce financial settlement awarded by an English court https://t.co/gesHoF1TrX — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 21, 2021

As per the court's decision, 47-years old Princess Haya will receive a whopping £251 million as part of a 'clean break' from the 72-year old ruler of Dubai, in addition to £290 million in maintenance for the pair's two children, 14-year old Jalila and 9-year old Zayed.

The 2019 Divorce

The couple had gotten married in 2004, but split up in a dramatic escalation of events in February 2019, when Princess Haya, daughter of Jordan's late King Hussein Bin Talal, reportedly left the UAE to the UK and reported abuse by Dubai's ruler.

Throughout the two-years case, Princess Haya accused her former husband of threatening hers and her kids' safety.

From Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed and Princess Haya's divorce settlement. pic.twitter.com/ni6aBvhUJS — V 🇮🇹💙 (@dimasciov) December 21, 2021

In March 2020, UK sources also revealed that Princess Haya accused Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum of Dubai of trying to forcibly marry off their underage daughter to the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad Bin Salman, before the princess fled the UAE to the UK in the early weeks of 2019.

However, the recent court rule did not comment on any relevant details on this claim.

For many years now, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum has faced accusations of mistreating female family members, most notably his 36-year old daughter Sheikha Latifa who appeared in several videos accusing her father of "taking her a hostage."

In the spring of 2018, Sheikha Latifa attempted to escape from the UAE with the help of several international friends. But she was forcibly returned from international waters near the Indian coast.