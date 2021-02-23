A Revolution In Iran? Baloch Protesters Storm A Govt Building In Saravan

Almost a week after Balochi activists reported the killing of a 19-year-old fuel trader in Kouhak-Saravan, pro-Baloch sources are once again reporting attacks on fuel traders in the region, which has urged hundreds of Saravan residents to storm a government building.

⏰11:30 AM EST#StopKillingFuelCarriers pic.twitter.com/lmRFcgKKqE — mostafa.m (@MostafaMe4) February 23, 2021

Across social media networks, activists known for their anti-government views have condemned what they described as "recent violent attacks by the Iranian government on the Baloch minority," saying that they are increasingly being targeted by authorities.

🔴10 dead and 40 wounded in the Revolutionary Guards shooting at Baloch fuel workers

On the Iran-Pakistan border, the #IRGC attacked #Balochistan youths who live by buying and selling fuel between #Iran and #Pakistan, killing 10 and wounding 40#Iran #IRGCTerrorists pic.twitter.com/SDao5TWTeJ — Daniel (@Danielf188) February 22, 2021

#Baloch people and families of fuel users enter the Saravan governorate building

Hundreds of families of Baloch fuel users entered the Saravan governor's office building after popular calls to protest the killing of dozens of Baloch fuel. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/qEzwB7VTYI — abbasali kheirandish (@abbasali210) February 23, 2021

Unconfirmed reports have noted that 10 people are thought to have been killed by Iranian live ammunition during an attack yesterday. However, the Iranian government has provided no commentary on such reports.

Because of poverty and unemployment,many Baloch citizens have to transport fuel on the Pakistani-Iranian borders. — کمپین فعالین بلوچ (@balochcampaign) February 16, 2021

Online people have explained that Baloch fuel traders are often targeted for their role in selling untaxed fuel to Pakistan and Afghanistan across the eastern border, as a means to afford to live amid extreme poverty and unemployment rates in their region.