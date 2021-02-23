A Revolution In Iran? Baloch Protesters Storm A Govt Building In Saravan

  1. Home
Published February 23rd, 2021 - 10:02 GMT
Baloch fuel traders are often targeted for their role in selling untaxed fuel to Pakistan and Afghanistan. (Twitter)

Almost a week after Balochi activists reported the killing of a 19-year-old fuel trader in Kouhak-Saravan, pro-Baloch sources are once again reporting attacks on fuel traders in the region, which has urged hundreds of Saravan residents to storm a government building.

Across social media networks, activists known for their anti-government views have condemned what they described as "recent violent attacks by the Iranian government on the Baloch minority," saying that they are increasingly being targeted by authorities.

Unconfirmed reports have noted that 10 people are thought to have been killed by Iranian live ammunition during an attack yesterday. However, the Iranian government has provided no commentary on such reports.

Online people have explained that Baloch fuel traders are often targeted for their role in selling untaxed fuel to Pakistan and Afghanistan across the eastern border, as a means to afford to live amid extreme poverty and unemployment rates in their region.

