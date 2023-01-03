Ronaldo fans rush to buy Al Nassr jersey

  1. Home
Published January 3rd, 2023 - 11:09 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo
Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo with Al Nassr club president Musalli Al Muammar. (Instagram/@alnassr_fc)

ALBAWABA - Since the announcement of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr deal, people have been thronging into the club store to buy jerseys bearing his name.

Ronaldo shared a picture on Dec. 31 with the Al Nassr club president Musalli Al Muammar while holding the new jersey, which carries the emblem: "Ronaldo 7."

Ronaldo's fans have waited in long queues just to get a copy of the football star's new Al Nassr jersey, as plans are underway to hold a welcoming ceremony for him at Marsool Park.

According to the Saudi club, the income that will be generated from ticket sales of Ronaldo's welcoming ceremony will be donated to the local Ehsan charity.

"Welcome Cristiano to your new home, Al Nassr," using these words, the club announced on Instagram completing the $200 million deal with the Portuguese footballer.

According to some tweets, Al Nassr Instagram account before the iconic deal with Ronaldo had 860,000 followers and it jumped to over 7.5 million followers at the time of writing.

