Ronaldo, Georgina speak in Arabic

ALBAWABA - Football player Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez attended the welcoming reception for the Portuguese star organized by Al Nassr club. But, what wasn't expected is that Ronaldo and Rodríguez spoke in Arabic.

Near the end of the ceremony at Mrsool Park, the football star, who was wearing his new team's suit, if he has something so he said: "أنا عالمي — I'm international."

A video of Georgina, who was wearing the Abaya during the reception, speaking Arabic has gained massive engagement on social media with over 1.5 million views. In the clip, she said two words in Arabic: "هلا ومرحبا — Hello."

A huge welcoming ceremony was held for the former Real Madrid and Juventus player with massive attendance. 'Hala Ronaldo' tickets, which cost 15 Riyal Saudi (around $4) each, will all be donated to Ehsan, a local charity in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo's kids also attended the welcoming ceremony while wearing Al Nassr club suits. However, many fans claimed that the children seemed unhappy to be moving to Saudi Arabia.