'Saudi Arabia Next in Line for Normalization With Israel': Mecca Sermon Hints

Friday sermon, delivered by the imam of the Grand Mosque in Mecca two days ago, has sparked a lot of controversies online; as it was perceived as a hint paving the way to full Saudi normalization with Israel only weeks after the UAE has announced similar ties.

خطبة جار النبي يهودي للشيخ المبارك إمام الحرم المكي السديس يوم أمس الجمعة



pic.twitter.com/mLm9OCBTax — إيدي كوهين אדי כהן 🇮🇱 (@EdyCohen) September 5, 2020

Translation: "Friday sermon in Mecca yesterday about the prophet's Jewish neighbor."

In his already written sermon, Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais highlighted several examples of friendship and kind relations between the Islamic prophet Muhammad and the Jewish population of Medina during the early days of Islam, suggesting that coexistence between the two is possible.

In the sermon, the imam also called on Muslims to "agree with their leaders because they know best and to avoid divisions."

خطبة عبدالرحمن السديس اليوم الجمعة يُمهد للتطبيع ويدعوا للتعامل مع الصهاينة والتسامح معهم وذلك بناءً على توجيهات ولي الأمر الشاب المُحدث الملهم #مبس



لا فرق بين ايران والنظام السعودي فكلاهما يستخدمون السياسة بلباس ديني لعلمهم بأن الدين مفتاح عقل المسلمين وبوابته للوصول لأهدافهم pic.twitter.com/TiikUG5S0O — ALRUMAIHI#هل الصملة (@ALRumaihi_Q) September 4, 2020

Translation: "Friday sermon by Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais is preparing for normalization. He's calling for cooperating with Zionists and being tolerant to them, all inspired by directions of the young prince MBS. There is no difference between Iran and the Saudi regime, they both cover politics with religion because they know that's how they can control Muslims and achieve their goals."

نبينا محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم أحسن إليكم وعامل اليهود في دولته كمواطنين كاملي الحقوق.

واليهود ماذا فعلوا...؟؟؟

قول أنت ماذا فعلوا.. — جمال اليماني (@JAlyamani) September 5, 2020

Translation: "Our prophet treated you well and considered all Jews as citizens with full rights. What have Jews done? You tell me."

Even though such examples have long been narrated by Muslim clerics in reference to coexistence between Islam and other religions, especially monotheistic ones such as Judaism and Christianity, online commentators have linked the sermon with possible normalization between Saudi and Israel, especially that conservative religious discourse in Saudi Arabia and other parts of the region have often associated hostility with Israel as it being primarily a Jewish state that took over Islamic sites, and not with its occupation of Palestinian land.

#التطبيع_السعودي_الإسرائيلي#عبدالرحمن_السديس مابين الماضي القريب والحاضر يناقض خطابه السابق من نفس المنبر فتارة يسميهم الصهاينة الطغاة وتارة يتطرق إلى التودد لليهود من باب دخولهم للإسلام ، وماخطابه من هذا المنبر إلا تمهيداً للتطبيع بأوامر من ولي أمره pic.twitter.com/PKrhlz7dcs — 🇶🇦بنت الأدعم🇶🇦 (@NbntQ) September 4, 2020

Translation: "Between today and the past, Al-Sudais is contradicting previous sermons using the same platform. One time he calls them Zionist oppressors and another time he's talking about treating them well so maybe they can become Muslims. This speech is nothing but an order by his leader aiming to announce normalization."

Some Twitter users also shared videos of older Friday sermons delivered by the same imam; in which he deemed Israelis and ones "that target Muslims and their symbols," highlighting changing stances some described as "hypocrite."

لا بد أن يُفهم أن هناك فرق في التعامل مابين ( السياسة والمصالح والمآلات ) وبين الاعتقاد الديني كل له منحى مختلف وليس بالضرورة أن يلغي كلاً منهما الآخر — - رجلٌ يسعى - (@Bdrm2030) September 5, 2020

Translation: "It must be clear that there is a difference between doing politics that includes interests on one hand, and religion and faith on the other. Each has its own entity and they don't eliminate each other."