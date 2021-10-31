Facing Death: Saudi Gay Man Criticizes 'Newcastle Hypocrisy'

An interview conducted by Daily Mail journalists with a Saudi gay man, whose identity remains anonymous for safety considerations, has shed light on the country's LGBTQ community's views on the latest purchase of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund of 80% of the popular English football club; Newcastle United F.C.

In the interview that was published by the Daily Mail last night, a 39-years old Saudi man who identifies as gay expressed his "disappointment" in what he described as Newcastle fans' "hypocrisy," as he saw them wearing rainbow laces while cheering for the now Saudi-owned club.

Gay Saudi TV executive slams 'hypocrisy of Newcastle football stars wearing rainbow laces' while he's forced to live under the shadow of the kingdom's religious policehttps://t.co/gUpU6ZpOwd — Paul B 🇬🇧 🔴 (@pauldbowen) October 31, 2021

The gay TV executive who was given the pseudonym "Ibrahim" told the Daily Mail that he and his friends who are members of the country's secret LGBTQ+ community live in constant fear for their lives, being in a country where "political opponents are tortured, women's rights activists are jailed and gay and trans people are persecuted."

'Rainbow flags – rainbow laces as well – are just too dangerous here. The threat of discovery is all around, so the last thing you want to do is draw attention to yourself. 'Segregation of the sexes here actually facilitates gay relationships, particularly among men, but for trans people, anyone cross dressing or wearing make-up – which can get you a prison sentence – the risk of exposure is greater. Yes, a lot goes on behind closed doors, away from the eyes of the religious police, but there's nowhere where we are completely safe.' ~ Ibrahim

While referring to the rainbow laces worn by Newcastle United fans' campaign against homophobia, Ibrahim remembered a 2016 incident in which a Saudi doctor was arrested by the religious police for waving a rainbow flag without realizing what it represented at that time, suggesting that fans should not cheer the Saudi deal as long as the Saudi government persecutes LGBTQ+ people.

Jeddah-based Ibrahim also highlights another incident showing the plight of trans people in Saudi Arabia, in which Pakistani resident of Saudi, Mohammad Amin, died after his arrest in 2017 for being in a trans party that was held in the capital city of Riyadh. The actual reason for Amin's death on that night remains controversial.

During the Daily Mail interview, Ibrahim casts doubt that Newcastle's long-adopted policy which urged support for the LGBTQ+ community can affect Saudi restrictions towards gay people, especially that Saudi laws still punish same-sex relationships with stoning and death.

The Saudi government closed the deal purchasing 80% of Newcastle United on the 7th of October 2021.