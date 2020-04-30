Sister of Detained Saudi Activist Receives Death Threats on Twitter Days After Another Activist Died in Detention

Sister of Saudi detained activist Loujain Alhathloul posted a screenshot of death threats she received on her Twitter account, warning to take the life of her sister; days after another prominent dissident activist lost his life in Saudi jails.

القتل مو لعبة pic.twitter.com/FjNnFZFPh2 — علياء الهذلولAlia al-Hathloul (@alia_ww) April 25, 2020

Translation: "Killing isn't a game"

Alia Alhathloul posted a photo of direct messages she received from a Saudi twitter account with a portrait of Prince Khalid bin Faisal Al Saud, the current Governor of Makkah Province in Saudi Arabia as a profile picture.

The brief messages included emojis of knives and ghosts with the words: "The dog Loujain will be next after Abdullah al-Hamid. We're on it no matter how long it takes."

. @amnesty: "We are devastated to learn of Dr. Abdullah al-Hamid’s passing while he remained in detention for his peaceful activism... He was a fearless champion for human rights in #SaudiArabia who was determined to build a better world for all". https://t.co/QMdx3Dk0Pi — Amnesty Gulf (@amnestygulf) April 24, 2020

Alia's post was widely shared across social media as users took the chance to show solidarity and demand Loujain's and other female activists' release.

Loujain, who was an outspoken figure calling for more women's rights in the conservative country, was arrested multiple times for driving before the Saudi decision to allow women to drive in the summer of 2018.

Ever since her arrest in May 2018, she's been facing charges of "attempting to destabilize the kingdom".

Saudi Arabia under #MBS has degenerated into an evil regime. Zero humanity or regard for human rights.

On top of this #MBS is burning through their financial reserves like a knife through hot butter. #FreeLoujain, do it now before your kingdom is beyond repair https://t.co/TZB1oxhbbK — Noel (@Kilbeg1) April 25, 2020

In May 2019, Loujain's sister Alia, a resident of Brussels, told France24 Arabic that her sister had been tortured and sexually assaulted for weeks during her detention. She named Crown Prince's aid Saoud Al Qahtani for taking part in Loujain's torture personally.

In August 2019, Alhathloul family reported Loujain's rejection of a release deal in exchange for denying torture.

On the 12th of April, Loujain's family reported suspecting unusual conditions she might be facing, especially after family visits have been forbidden and her trial postponed.