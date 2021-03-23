Stay Tuned; Donald Trump Will Be Back in Our Lives Soon

Ever since his social media ban last January, former US President Donald J Trump has been quite absent from the public eye, especially after he left the White House for good.

President Trump returning to social media in 2-3 months with own platform: top adviser https://t.co/zYILoTuBou pic.twitter.com/JJNcOEY8Hx — New York Post (@nypost) March 21, 2021

Following the US Capitol Insurrection on the 6th of January 2021, Facebook, Twitter, and many other popular platforms have banned not only the US president at that time, who was blamed for inciting the attack his supporters launched against the headquarter of US congress, but also thousands of his angry followers.

Consequently, there has been a very clear shift in political trends online, with a heavy absence of right-wing commentators from the internet.

The FBI has thanked Donald Trump for his plans to create his own social media platform, rendering their surveillance of white nationalist terrorism all the easier. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 21, 2021

BREAKING REPORT: President Trump is building his own social media platform...



WHO'S JOINING? — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) March 21, 2021

However, this might change soon as press sources have reported that Donald Trump is now planning to launch his own social media platform, one where he can express his views, and probably gear up for the 2024 presidential elections he is speculated to be aiming for.

While the new rumored platform can draw the attention of millions of republican and right-wing users from across the world. This move will also, if true, serve as a great business opportunity for Trump, as his brand takes the first attempt in the internet world.

Who is excited for President Trump's Social Media platform?! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 21, 2021

The new platform is expected to go live in two or three months, but no details have been provided as to its name or format.