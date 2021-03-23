  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Stay Tuned; Donald Trump Will Be Back in Our Lives Soon

Stay Tuned; Donald Trump Will Be Back in Our Lives Soon

Published March 23rd, 2021 - 07:35 GMT
Donald Trump
Donald Trump was banned from most social media platforms in January 2021 following the Capitol Insurrection. (Shutterstock: ByeByeSSTK)

Ever since his social media ban last January, former US President Donald J Trump has been quite absent from the public eye, especially after he left the White House for good.

Following the US Capitol Insurrection on the 6th of January 2021, Facebook, Twitter, and many other popular platforms have banned not only the US president at that time, who was blamed for inciting the attack his supporters launched against the headquarter of US congress, but also thousands of his angry followers.

Consequently, there has been a very clear shift in political trends online, with a heavy absence of right-wing commentators from the internet.

However, this might change soon as press sources have reported that Donald Trump is now planning to launch his own social media platform, one where he can express his views, and probably gear up for the 2024 presidential elections he is speculated to be aiming for.

While the new rumored platform can draw the attention of millions of republican and right-wing users from across the world. This move will also, if true, serve as a great business opportunity for Trump, as his brand takes the first attempt in the internet world.

The new platform is expected to go live in two or three months, but no details have been provided as to its name or format.

Conservative Media Has 'Proofs' Congress Riots Were Not Initiated by Trump Supporters
5 Signs of a Slightly Left-Leaning World: The Domino Effect of US Elections?
Why Has the Trump Plaza in New Jersey Been Demolished?
Tags:Donald Trumpcapitol insurrectionUSASocial MediaCapitolsocial media platform

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...