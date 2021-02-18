Why Has the Trump Plaza in New Jersey Been Demolished?

More than 35 years of it being one of New Jersey's most famous buildings, the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City was demolished yesterday.

Viral videos have depicted the moments the 55-floor building was destroyed using a controlled implosion involving 3,000 sticks of dynamite.

Social media users have heavily commented on the demolition of the decades-old building, as some suggested it represents yet another example of how "the Trump effect has been lifted" in the US.

Despite a successful start for the building during the 1980s, revenues sharply dropped during the 1990s and the building was finally closed in September 2014.

In June 2020, a decision of imploding the hotel towers was taken, citing them being "a danger to public safety because of falling debris."

The buildings included 906 hotel rooms, in addition to 86,000 square feet of entertainment space, two nightclubs, a seasonal bar, and a few shopping venues.