  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. The Suez Canal Ever Given Incident Sparks Discussions Over a 'Ben Gurion Canal'

The Suez Canal Ever Given Incident Sparks Discussions Over a 'Ben Gurion Canal'

Published March 31st, 2021 - 08:48 GMT
Suez Canal
The Suez Canal blockage ended in 7 days despite expectations of a longer crisis. (Mahmoud KHALED / AFP)

Leading news headlines over the past week, the blockage of the Egyptian Suez Canal after the Ever Given cargo ship got wedged in the waterway has reignited conversations over trade routes in the Middle East; especially an Israeli old plan to compete with Egypt.

While the world was busy watching the huge cargo ship being refloated before the breakthrough achieved by Egypt on Monday morning, numerous discussions have been started over whether or not the incident was a deliberate one or not, and the possible benefits neighboring Israel can score if the crisis was to last any longer.

Inspired by many news reports remembering older projects for new trade routes in the Middle East, many social media users have been wondering whether or not the Ever Given incident was a planned effort meant to undermine the Suez canal, which was built in 1859 and is considered a vital waterway for global trade, carrying about 10% of international trade.

Translation: "I am almost certain that the Suez canal issue isn't just an unfortunate incident, but an already planned one to suggest an alternative to "never again disrupt global trade." The alterative will definitely be an Israeli one and we will lose the canal similar to how we have lost the Nile, the Tiran and Sanafir islands, and the Mediterranian natural gas..."

According to Business Insider, the US had already discussed plans for the alternative canal with Israel during 1960s, one that would have granted Israel a great advantage in terms of the global economy.

Online people have been pointing fingers at Israel on the other side of the Sinai peninsula, saying that it had already considered plans for a Ben Gurion canal to be an alternative for international trade, "in case a similar incident happens again."

Some online commentators have gone even further suggesting that Israel has already started working on building its own canal, despite no confirmed information backing this claim so far. 

How is Hillary Clinton Involved in the Suez Canal Blockage?
Top MEMES on Stuck Cargo Ship in Suez Canal
Egypt: The Curse of the Pharaohs Is Coming True in 2021
Tags:Suez CanalBen Gurion canalIsraelEgyptConspiracyEver Givenevergreen

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...