Taliban bans Afghan females from working at UN

ALBAWABA - The United Nations expressed concerns over the Taliban's latest rule to ban Afghan women from working for the body, UNAMA News revealed.

The body said that female national U.N. staff were prevented from reporting to work in Nangarhar province by the Taliban government.

— UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) April 4, 2023

The U.N. added: "We remind de facto authorities that United Nations entities cannot operate and deliver life-saving assistance without female staff."

In response, the U.N. asked all employees in Afghanistan - men and women- to halt work for 48 hours until it discusses the issue in a meeting with the Taliban.

— UN Women (@UN_Women) April 5, 2023

A U.N. spokesperson commented: "This is the latest in a disturbing trend undermining the ability of aid organizations to reach those most in need."

Women in Afghanistan have been deprived of their basic rights including education and work since the Taliban's takeover of power in Afghanistan in 2021.