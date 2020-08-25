'Trauma Porn': Tiktok Trend Depicting Holocaust and 9/11 Victims Under Fire for 'Sensualizing Horrific Events'

Following a new trend of filming videos from the first-person perspective, many young Tiktok users produced videos where they pretended to be "dead victims" of some of the world's most tragic events, such as the Holocaust and 9/11 terrorist attacks, stirring a lot of controversial reactions across social media.

Right. Now can we please STOP making Holocaust trends on tiktok? It’s straight up antisemitism and you all let it slide ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BQnijI9IpX — Jane (@Janie_Dabah) August 18, 2020

The trend started by individuals wearing makeup and certain Jewish symbols to say that they are amongst the victims who fell during the historic events, "welcoming viewers into heaven" and narrating stories as though they are telling stories about their last moments before being killed.

Tiktok videos that have been referred to as "trauma porn" have successfully attracted millions of views, on the Chinese-owned platform mostly popular among teenagers and young adults.

it was the worst day in 2000😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AQaxloULK7 — 𝙂𝙖𝙯 (@gazpachomachine) August 20, 2020

However, the videos have been described as "disturbing and insensitive" attempts to "sensualize trauma" in order to gain more online viewership, especially as it seems to offend and trigger survivors who are still suffering the consequences of these crimes, particularly the 2001 attacks that impacted Manhattan, NY and Washington, DC, where millions of people who are still alive witnessed the horrific incident.

why r holocaust povs a thing on tiktok ?? ..... pic.twitter.com/8Yy6V86l1A — ‧͙⁺˚*･༓☾baby☽༓･*˚⁺‧͙ (@olliezwurld) August 18, 2020

I was putting a lot of faith in Gen Z to save our future until I just learned about Trauma Porn and teens pretending to be Holocaust survivors on TikTok pic.twitter.com/4ZstWQwZG2 — Sarah Gottlieb (@SRose242) August 24, 2020

Many social media users also considered videos referring to the Nazi holocaust that targeted millions of Europe's Jewish population in the 1940s as "antisemitic,, which is why they urged TikTok creators to stop producing and posting similar videos.

This attack on "survivors' videos" comes only days after TikTok announced a massive crackdown against US-based accounts that spread hate speech, including ones promoting Nazi ideas.

In their statement, TikTok announced removing 380k videos and banning more than 1000 users who have violated the platform's hate speech policy.

TikTok removes 380,000 videos and 1,300 accounts in the #US. for violating hate speech policy and for denying 'violent tragedies' like slavery and the Holocaust pic.twitter.com/cFCaQ9k0aJ — Hans Solo (@thandojo) August 21, 2020

For about a year now, TikTok has been facing a lot of international accusations of not taking proper action against inappropriate content, which could have been the main reason behind the latest campaign against thousands of videos.