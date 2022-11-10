UK arrests man for throwing eggs on King Charles III

ALBAWABA - British police detained a man for throwing eggs at King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, during their visit to York city, England.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort were on a 2-day official visit to York to unveil a statue of Queen Elizabeth II.

We actually have a picture of an egg flying towards King Charles. This is poetry in motion 😁#TheCrown pic.twitter.com/VndzLq9zgy — Alexis( sowing discord in the west) (@ArchewellBaby) November 9, 2022

A video was shared online showing King Charles III during a walkabout at Micklegate Bar, in York, when one of the protesters started to throw eggs at him. The King wasn't hit but eggs were seen smashed on the road.

Another footage of 4 policemen pulling the protester who attacked King Charles and Camilla was released on social media. UK's local news agency, the 23-year-old man was yelling: "This country was built on the blood of slaves" during his detain.

King Charles 🇬🇧 uses Ancient Psychic Training to effortlessly deflect Gnome mischief as failed egg attacks are cast asunder pic.twitter.com/rQ9ucE9Lgx — ⚡ Schizo News Network 🚨 (@schizo_news_net) November 9, 2022

North Yorkshire Police wrote that the man was arrested on a suspicion of a public order offence after the incident on Micklegate in York adding that he is now in police custody.

King Charles III has uncovered the first statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II since her death in York city. Queen Elizabeth II, Former Queen of the UK, passed away aged 94 on Sept. 8.