  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. UK arrests man for throwing eggs on King Charles III

UK arrests man for throwing eggs on King Charles III

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published November 10th, 2022 - 07:59 GMT
King Charles III
Britain's King Charles III shelters from the rain beneath an umbrella during a visit to York Minster in York, northern England on November 9, 2022 during a two-day tour of Yorkshire. (Photo by Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP)
Highlights
The 23-year-old man was arrested after throwing eggs on King Charles III.

ALBAWABA - British police detained a man for throwing eggs at King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, during their visit to York city, England.

Also ReadTop Ten Facts About King Charles IIITop Ten Facts About King Charles III

King Charles III and the Queen Consort were on a 2-day official visit to York to unveil a statue of Queen Elizabeth II.

A video was shared online showing King Charles III during a walkabout at Micklegate Bar, in York, when one of the protesters started to throw eggs at him. The King wasn't hit but eggs were seen smashed on the road.

Another footage of 4 policemen pulling the protester who attacked King Charles and Camilla was released on social media. UK's local news agency, the 23-year-old man was yelling: "This country was built on the blood of slaves" during his detain.

Also ReadTop Ten Facts About King Charles IIIComparing the wealth of Rishi Sunak and King Charles III

North Yorkshire Police wrote that the man was arrested on a suspicion of a public order offence after the incident on Micklegate in York adding that he is now in police custody.

King Charles III has uncovered the first statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II since her death in York city. Queen Elizabeth II, Former Queen of the UK, passed away aged 94 on Sept. 8.

Tags:King CharlesKing Charles IIIYorkEnglanduk

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...