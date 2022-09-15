Video: Royal Guard Collapses Near Queen's Coffin

As thousands of British people flock to Westminster Abby to pay hommage to Queen Elizabeth II as her body lies in state, a royal guard standing next to her coffin fainted, causing a number of his colleagues to rush to help him, while the TV broadcast was disrupted briefly.

The video showing the moments during which the royal guard lost consciousness after hours of standing near the Queen's coffin was widely shared online, with thousands of commentators expressing well wishes for him.

JUST IN: Guard collapses while Queen Elizabeth II lies in state pic.twitter.com/gEMrYN0NSC — BNO News (@BNONews) September 14, 2022

Some people expressed concern that the 10-day ceremonies will exhaust more and more royal guards, especially ones who are on duty accompanying the late Queen's body until Monday's state funeral which will be the end of events programmed by the British royalty before the Queen is laid to rest in London on the 19th of September 2022.

Last Thursday, Buckingham palace announced the death of 96-years-old Queen Elizabeth II after 70 years in power. Elizabeth II passed away peacefully while in Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, which was her favorite summer stay.

People record the Coldstream Guards taking part in the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace in London on September 12, 2022, as preparations for the funeral continue following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey in London at 11:00 am (1000 GMT) on Monday September 19. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)

On Saturday, her eldest son, 73, was announced as King Charles III, while his wife was announced as Queen Consort Camilla.