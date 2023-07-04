Video shared showing moment of killing Hussein Khalayleh

ALBAWABA - A video was widely shared online showing the first moments the Palestinian man, 23, was killed after being shot multiple times.

The Palestinian man was identified as Hussein Khalayleh from Al-Samou' city in Al-Khalil, and was believed to be the person who carried out a ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv resulting in multiple injuries.

At least 10 were injured in a ramming and shooting incident on Pinchas Rosen Street in Tel Aviv.

لحظة استشهاد منفذ عملية تل أبيب ، إلى جنات الخلد يا حسين. pic.twitter.com/M2Qh5wFhM5 — الأحداث العالمية (@A7DATH_M) July 4, 2023

Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, released a statement mourning the killing of Khalayleh and confirmed that he was one of its members.

An earlier video of the Palestinian man also emerged online and showed the Tel Aviv operation shooter reciting verses from Quran.