  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Video shared showing moment of killing Hussein Khalayleh

Video shared showing moment of killing Hussein Khalayleh

Published July 4th, 2023 - 11:41 GMT
Palestinian man, Tel Aviv
Palestinian man Hussein who conducted operation in Tel Aviv. (Twitter)

ALBAWABA - A video was widely shared online showing the first moments the Palestinian man, 23, was killed after being shot multiple times.

Also ReadRamming and shooting incident in Tel Aviv, 10 injuredRamming and shooting incident in Tel Aviv, 10 injured

The Palestinian man was identified as Hussein Khalayleh from Al-Samou' city in Al-Khalil, and was believed to be the person who carried out a ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv resulting in multiple injuries. 

At least 10 were injured in a ramming and shooting incident on Pinchas Rosen Street in Tel Aviv. 

Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, released a statement mourning the killing of Khalayleh and confirmed that he was one of its members.

An earlier video of the Palestinian man also emerged online and showed the Tel Aviv operation shooter reciting verses from Quran. 

Tags:Palestinian manTel AvivIsraelPalestine

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now