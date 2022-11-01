What gift did family of Shireen Abu Akleh give to Bella Hadid?

American-Palestinian model Bella Hadid met the family of slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed by Israeli forces at Jenin camp on May 11, 2022.

During her visit to Qatar, Bella Hadid offered to help the family of murdered Al-Jazeera veteran journalist Shireen in their fight for justice in a video shared by Doha News.

The supermodel told the family of Shireen Abu Akleh that she will always be there for them saying: 'I am at your disposal, anything you need I am here for you, I am so so so sorry for your loss.'

Lina Abu Akleh, Shireen Abu Akleh's niece who holds a master’s in International Studies and Human Rights, give Bella Hadid a badge of her late aunt as a thank you message.

Wide reactions emerged online on the video of Bella and Shireen's family as people largely lauded the American model's hard work in support of the Palestinian cause.

Since the murder of Al Jazeera journalist, Bella and the Hadid family have announced their full support for the family of Shireen Abu Akleh and decried the horrific crime by the Israeli forces.

Bella Hadid arrived in Doha, Qatar weeks before FIFA 2022 World Cup and visited the Palestine exhibition, 'Labour of Love.' In an Instagram post, the supermodel wrote: "This show brought tears to my eyes and even more pride for my beautiful Palestinian roots and people. I love you Qatar and I love you Palestine!".

About Shireen Abu Akleh

Shireen Abu Akleh was killed while reporting Israeli raids on the Jenin refugee camp in West Bank after being shot by security forces. Shireen was wearing the 'PRESS' vest at the time of the attack.

Despite Israel's initial denial of being related to the death of Shireen Abu Akleh and accusing Palestinian militants of shooting her, separate investigations led by international news outlets, including The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN, showed that she was killed by Israeli bullets.

In September, Israeli forces announced a "high possibility" that the journalist was "accidentally hit" by army fire, CNN reported.