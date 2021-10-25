  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. What Is Going on in Sudan? Photos and Videos Show Response to Ongoing Military Coup

What Is Going on in Sudan? Photos and Videos Show Response to Ongoing Military Coup

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published October 25th, 2021 - 07:53 GMT
Sudanese protestor after the coup
Sudanese protesters march in 60th Street in the capital Khartoum, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of members of Sudan's government, on October 25, 2021. (AFP)

In the early hours of Monday, millions of Sudanese people woke up to a military coup in their country, one that targets the civil figures of the government formed in Sudan following the 2019 revolution.

Also ReadMembers of Sudanese Civilian Government, Ruling Coalition ArrestedMembers of Sudanese Civilian Government, Ruling Coalition Arrested

While no official statements have yet claimed responsibility for the second coup attempt in a month, one that seems more successful than the one that took place on the 21st of September 2012, online activists are accusing the Transitional Military Council, which has close ties with Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE of toppling the civil Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and a number of other ministers in his government.

The military coup is believed to be led by the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. Sudan's official TV channel has announced a statement by al-Burhan "shortly".

Currently, Sudan lives through significant internet disruptions, ones that have been reported by Netblocks and other websites.

However, online users have been able to upload photos and videos that show protestors taking to the streets in support of the Hamdok government and in rejection of the military coup. 

Streets in Khartoum and a number of other cities have been drawing thousands of pro-democracy protestors for several days now, ones that have been demanding an end to the military rule of the country after the 2019 revolution which ended the Omar al-Bashir 26-years long rule.

Sudan has since been going through a transitional phase with a civil government led by now under arrest Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and a military council led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is believed to lead the ongoing military coup.  

According to Abdalla Hamdok's office, the Sudanese Prime Minister and his wife have been detained by a military force and have been taken to an unknown place after refusing the endorse the coup.

Online, several trending hashtags have been calling on all Sudanese to join civil disobedience in rejection of the coup. 

Tags:SudanCoup

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...