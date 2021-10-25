What Is Going on in Sudan? Photos and Videos Show Response to Ongoing Military Coup

In the early hours of Monday, millions of Sudanese people woke up to a military coup in their country, one that targets the civil figures of the government formed in Sudan following the 2019 revolution.

While no official statements have yet claimed responsibility for the second coup attempt in a month, one that seems more successful than the one that took place on the 21st of September 2012, online activists are accusing the Transitional Military Council, which has close ties with Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE of toppling the civil Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and a number of other ministers in his government.

The military coup is believed to be led by the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. Sudan's official TV channel has announced a statement by al-Burhan "shortly".

#UPDATES Joint military forces are behind detention of civilian members of Sudan ruling council and ministers in transitional government, information ministry says, adding PM also detained after refusing to be “part of the coup” https://t.co/uKrkznriGS pic.twitter.com/BGjFafgQig — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 25, 2021

⚠️ Update: Internet connectivity in #Sudan is now severely disrupted with further cuts observed from 4:30 a.m. UTC, manifesting in a telecommunications blackout for many, amid reports of an military coup and the detention of senior government officials.



📰https://t.co/uVVZKchH5S pic.twitter.com/NuTk3j3xEr — NetBlocks (@netblocks) October 25, 2021

Currently, Sudan lives through significant internet disruptions, ones that have been reported by Netblocks and other websites.

Protests now forming down Africa St in #Khartoum in response to reported coup in #Sudan 🇸🇩 pic.twitter.com/xSKe93DVRP — William Carter (@WillCarter_NRC) October 25, 2021

However, online users have been able to upload photos and videos that show protestors taking to the streets in support of the Hamdok government and in rejection of the military coup.

Streets in Khartoum and a number of other cities have been drawing thousands of pro-democracy protestors for several days now, ones that have been demanding an end to the military rule of the country after the 2019 revolution which ended the Omar al-Bashir 26-years long rule.

Sudan has since been going through a transitional phase with a civil government led by now under arrest Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and a military council led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is believed to lead the ongoing military coup.

According to Abdalla Hamdok's office, the Sudanese Prime Minister and his wife have been detained by a military force and have been taken to an unknown place after refusing the endorse the coup.

Online, several trending hashtags have been calling on all Sudanese to join civil disobedience in rejection of the coup.