Why did Queen Elizabeth II keep her cancer a secret?

ALBAWABA - Since the new reports claiming Queen Elizabeth II suffered cancer before she died, social media users started debating why she kept it a secret for a long time.

According to the daily mail, the Queen of Britain suffered a form of myeloma, a bone marrow cancer which causes bone pain, especially in the pelvis and lower back, years before she died.

My heart breaks to learn that Queen Elizabeth II quietly battled Cancer during the last years of her Life💔I am thankful that she got to celebrate her platinum jubilee & see how much she was loved & appreciated. I am also glad the RF was around her to show her love and support.❤️ pic.twitter.com/L8Gu9yJlZv — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) November 26, 2022

The claims about the health of Queen Elizabeth II were mentioned in a book called "Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait" by author Gyles Brandreth. He writes, "the truth is that Her Majesty always knew that her remaining time was limited."

Queen Elizabeth II's lovers have really interacted with her illness as they shared sympathise and love letters to the late Queen calling her a brave woman for battling painful cancer in silence.

Despite reportedly suffering with Cancer for the final year of her life, Queen Elizabeth II led a life full of service and duty till the very end. If that is not the perfect representation of a true leader, I don't know what is pic.twitter.com/dODDnVkk62 — Evan Folsom (@efolsom1926) November 27, 2022

"The strongest fighter. Always working, never complaining," a person wrote. While another said: "The fact our precious, courageous & loved late #QueenElizabeth lost her life to cancer is heartbreaking."

Some people have wondered why did Queen Elizabeth keep her illness a secret, social media users suggested that she didn't want anyone to feel sorry for her or see her weakness. She wanted everyone to see her as great and strong as she always was.

Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled Britain for 70 years and celebrated Platinum Jubilee, died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.