Yair Netanyahu's support for Iranian protests questioned

ALBAWABA - Yair Netanyahu, son of Benjamin Netanyahu, has stirred debate after sharing a post showing support for Iranian protests ignited by the death of Masha Amini in the custody of Iranian morality police on Sept. 16.

The Israeli journalist has shared a Twitter post showing an old Iranian flag before the 1979 Islamic Revolution which is now commonly used among anti-government protesters. Yair wrote: "I support the people of Iran in their fight for freedom!"

I support the people of Iran in their fight for freedom! pic.twitter.com/s6HhJYgBLO — Yair Netanyahu (@YairNetanyahu) November 21, 2022

Netanyahu's eldest son ignited social media debate as it went viral with over 23 thousand likes and more than 4,000 retweets. Some people hailed Yair Netanyahu's support for the young protesters by confidently saying that "The Lion and Sun symbol will be back to Iranian flag."

However, others have criticised him for defending the protests in Iran while Israel is oppressing Palestinians and attacking them. One said: "I support the people of Palestine in their fight for freedom from Apartheid Israel."

Other people mocked him saying that Israel is hoping to get rid of Iran and that's why Yair Netanyahu is supporting the protests because this is their only chance.

Protests erupted in Iran after the death of a young Iranian woman, called Mahsa Amini, 22, who became the symbol of the latest uprising in Iran. Mahsa was killed during her arrest in Tehran after police accused her of wearing the hijab 'improperly.'

A wave of anti-government protests hit Iran as people called for the fall of the Iranian government asking for more freedom for women in face of strict rules imposed by the Islamic Republic. Female protesters are cutting their hair and burning the hijab against the county's compulsory hijab rule.