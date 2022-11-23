  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Yair Netanyahu's support for Iranian protests questioned

Yair Netanyahu's support for Iranian protests questioned

Published November 23rd, 2022 - 07:37 GMT
Yair Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and his son Yair visit, on March 18, 2015, the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem. (AFP PHOTO / THOMAS COEX)

ALBAWABA - Yair Netanyahu, son of Benjamin Netanyahu, has stirred debate after sharing a post showing support for Iranian protests ignited by the death of Masha Amini in the custody of Iranian morality police on Sept. 16.

Also ReadIran arrests 2 actresses for appearing without hijabIran arrests 2 actresses for appearing without hijab

The Israeli journalist has shared a Twitter post showing an old Iranian flag before the 1979 Islamic Revolution which is now commonly used among anti-government protesters. Yair wrote: "I support the people of Iran in their fight for freedom!"

Netanyahu's eldest son ignited social media debate as it went viral with over 23 thousand likes and more than 4,000 retweets. Some people hailed Yair Netanyahu's support for the young protesters by confidently saying that "The Lion and Sun symbol will be back to Iranian flag."

However, others have criticised him for defending the protests in Iran while Israel is oppressing Palestinians and attacking them. One said: "I support the people of Palestine in their fight for freedom from Apartheid Israel."

Other people mocked him saying that Israel is hoping to get rid of Iran and that's why Yair Netanyahu is supporting the protests because this is their only chance.

Also ReadIran arrests 2 actresses for appearing without hijabIranian protesters set Khomeini's home on fire

Protests erupted in Iran after the death of a young Iranian woman, called Mahsa Amini, 22, who became the symbol of the latest uprising in Iran. Mahsa was killed during her arrest in Tehran after police accused her of wearing the hijab 'improperly.'

A wave of anti-government protests hit Iran as people called for the fall of the Iranian government asking for more freedom for women in face of strict rules imposed by the Islamic Republic. Female protesters are cutting their hair and burning the hijab against the county's compulsory hijab rule.

Tags:Yair NetanyahuNetanyahuIsraelIranPalestineprotestsanti-government protestMahsa Amini

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...