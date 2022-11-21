  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Iran arrests 2 actresses for appearing without hijab

Iran arrests 2 actresses for appearing without hijab

Published November 21st, 2022 - 06:42 GMT
Iranian actresses
Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were reportedly arrested by the Iranian forces. (Twitter)
Highlights
Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi are accused of collusion and acting against Iran's authorities.

ALBAWABA - Iranian forces have reportedly arrested two actresses after they both separately appeared in public without their hijabs to show support for anti-government protests.

Also ReadIranian protesters set Khomeini's home on fireIranian protesters set Khomeini's home on fire

Actress Katayoun Riahi, who won Hafez Awards three times, was arrested yesterday after taking off her hijab in the middle of an interview with Iran International and announcing her support to the Iranian protesters in face of the regime.

Hengameh Ghaziani, a well-known Iranian actress was also arrested after sharing a video on Instagram of herself without a hijab in a street in Iran. Ghaziani posted the video and wrote: "I will be with the people of #Iran until my last breath."

On Oct. 28, the actress shared a video with photos of some protesters who lost their lives while demonstrating against the Islamic Republic.

Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi are accused of collusion and acting against Iran's authorities, IRNA news agency reported. 

Protests in Iran erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in the custody of the country's morality police during her arrest for wearing an 'improper hijab.' Mahsa Amini was arrested on Sept. 13 and died after three days.

Mahsa Amini's death triggered a wide range of protests inside and outside Iran where women's rights groups have widely denounced strict rules imposed by the Iranian authorities against women calling for more freedom.

Women were seen burning their hijabs and cutting their hair to show support against Iran's compulsory hijab rule.

Tags:IranactressActorhijabprotestsMahsa AminiIranian protestsIran protest

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...