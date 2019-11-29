2019 Formula 1 Season to End in UAE

The 2019 Formula 1 World Championship is set to end this weekend with the Round 21 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) will be held on Dec. 1 in the Yas Marina Circuit, with a track distance of 5,554 meters.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, 34, previously secured this year's title in the U.S. Grand Prix.

The Mercedes team had already won the 2019 constructors title in the Japanese Grand Prix in October.

Driver Standings:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 387 points

2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 314

3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 260

4. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 249

5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany): 230

Constructor Standings

1. Mercedes: 701 points

2. Ferrari: 479

3. Red Bull: 391

4. McLaren: 140

5. Renault: 91