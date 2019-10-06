Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club Top in Fujairah International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club topped the leaderboard with 2,300 points in the sixth edition of the Fujairah International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship, the latest event on the 2019-2020 UAE Jiu-Jitsu to witness strong competition among 54 local, regional and international clubs at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah.

Abu Dhabi-based Commando Group came in second with 1,745 points and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club were third place with 1,260 points.

The action-packed one-day championship was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Emirati Federation for Body Building and Physical Strength; Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Self Defence Sports Club; Brigadier Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Executive Director of the Fujairah Martial Arts Club; and Abdullah Ali Al Dhanhani, Director of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank - Fujairah Branch.

With technical excellence and competitive spirit on display, the 6th edition of the Fujairah International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship was a good barometer for the UAE players as the season gathers momentum.

"The unwavering support of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and his generous sponsorship of the championship continues to make the Fujairah International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship making an important event on the international jiu-jitsu circuit, attracting the most prominent players from the region and the world," said Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAEJJF.

"We are still at the beginning of the jiu-jitsu season, and the excellent level on display in Fujairah is a benchmark for the in terms of the technical levels."

Al Dhaheri added that the players showed great commitment to improve their rankings and he also praised the crowd, coming from all the emirates and the region to show their support to the athletes as the UAE Jiu-Jitsu family continues to grow.

UAE athlete Hamda Bamahdaf, a blue belt winner from Al Jazira Club, who captured gold medal in the 40-kg division, said: "I always aim to get the first place and the sport of jiu-jitsu has taught me perseverance and determination to achieve my goals. My next goal is to win the Al Ain International Championship."

"The competition in the tournament was tough as I faced difficult encounters. It took an extraordinary effort and a high concentration to beat the opponents." added Bamahdaf .

Another winner, Emirates Jiu-Jitsu club athlete, Mohamed Salem Al Shamsi, who won the gold medal in the Masters category at the tournament, said: "The joy in achieving this achievement cannot be expressed by words. I prepared well for this tournament and got the gold." This championship is a stepping stone towards strengthening my professional journey and preparing for the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship"

Brazilian black belt Yuri Ribeiro, representing Palm Sports team, took gold in the 94-kg Masters category, and expressed his admiration for the tournament atmosphere and the organisation that provided an incentive for players.

"Winning the gold medal in my first participation in the Fujairah International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship is great and proves that the time I spent in training has paid off. I was expecting a fierce competition at the championship I have, but I was surprised by the amazing level which exceeded my expectation". Added Ribeiro.

Meanwhile, Brazilian player Lucas Giraud, a brown belt from the Commando Academy and an 85kg gold medalist in the adult category, said: "I was honoured to be part of the Fujairah International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship given the high performance displayed by the athletes, and winning the competition is great. I am in the process of completing my preparations for the upcoming Al Ain tournament "

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu season now turns its attention to the Al Ain International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship which will be hosted at Khalifa Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on the Oct. 18, drawing participation from local and international athletes. The tournament will provide an ideal preparation stage for the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Abu Dhabi in November.