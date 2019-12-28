Bahrain to Host West Asia Women’s Junior Football Championship

The second edition of the West Asia Women’s Junior Football Championship will open tomorrow, Sunday, in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Bahrain Football Association (BFA) is hosting the 2019 edition which will run until the 6th of January, 2020.

Bahrain has been drawn in Group B, along with the Palestinian and Kuwaiti teams. Group A includes Lebanon, Iraq, the UAE and Jordan.

The UAE will take on the UAE at 02.30 pm, while the match opposing Lebanon and Jordan will kick off at 05.30 pm. In a third match om the first day, Bahrain will play Kuwait at 08.30 pm.

All the championship matches will be played at the Khalifa Sports City stadium in Isa Town. The top two teams of each group will qualify to the semifinals and the winners will book a berth in the final.

Led by technical director Khalid Al-Harban and coach Khalid Al-Hassan, the 23-national squad includes Zahra Nazar, Noura Ramzi, Jumana Al-Mannai, Lea Sarwani, Manayer Ahmed, Mariam Al-Khaja, Shooq Fares, Al-Anood Al-Mannai, Manar Ahmed, Farah Khalid, Amna Al-Matrook, Laila Sabkar, Mariam Abdulla, Dana Basem, Hana Ahmed, Yasmine Ahmed, Sarra Aliwi, Fatima Salman, Marwa Wannas, Aya Qassim, Sarra Al-Dosari and Sama Qassim.