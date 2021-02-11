  1. Home
  3. Bayern Munich Beat Tigres to Win FIFA Club World Cup

Published February 11th, 2021 - 08:35 GMT
Bayern's players celebrate their win in the FIFA Club World Cup final football match between Germany's Bayern Munich vs Mexico's UANL Tigres at the Education City Stadium in the Qatari city of Ar-Rayyan on February 11, 2021. (Photo: Karim JAAFAR / AFP)
Bayern's players celebrate their win in the FIFA Club World Cup final football match between Germany's Bayern Munich vs Mexico's UANL Tigres at the Education City Stadium in the Qatari city of Ar-Rayyan on February 11, 2021. (Photo: Karim JAAFAR / AFP)

European Champs, Bayern Munich have won FIFA Club World Cup after beating Mexico's UANL Tigres in tonight's final in Doha.

The German giants completed the set after winning the Bundesliga, DFB Cup, UEFA Champions League, DFL Supercup and UEFA Super Cup trophies in 2019/20.

Benjamin Pavard was on target as the Bundesliga leaders made history in the process by completing the sextuple.

In the meantime, goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenaway saved two penalties in the shootout as Egypt's Al Ahly edged Palmeiras 3-2 to finish third at the global championship after 90 minutes had ended with the score 0-0.

Al Ahly started the brighter and had a great opportunity midway through the first half. The Brazilians came out for the second half in search of a breakthrough, and Rony and Patrick de Paula quickly missed attempts.

Only one of the first five penalties was scored and, ultimately, Luiz Adriano's miss, El Shenaway's denials of Rony and Felipe Melo, cost Palmeiras.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright 2021 Emirates News Agency (WAM)

