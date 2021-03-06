David Beckham to Make Program for Disney+

David Beckham has signed a seven-figure deal for a new Disney+ show.

The 45-year-old retired soccer star will work with a group of young players from a London team and act as a mentor for the youngsters as they try to change their lives through sport.

Casting for the program took place earlier this week in Hackney Marshes, east London, just two miles away from where the former England captain grew up.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “David was approached by Disney+ about making the show and he was very taken with the idea because it really reflects his own experiences growing up. Plus he’s still so committed to young talent in the game.

“He will be acting as a mentor figure to a group of young people growing up in the inner cities whose lives are being changed by football.

“Growing up in London isn’t easy, especially in these difficult times. This show reveals the importance of football in giving young people a goal and a sense of community.

“Disney thought David was an ideal mentor for the group. He came from nothing to become one of the best footballers and most famous people in the world.

“He’ll be seen helping to inspire and encourage these youngsters on their own individual journeys.

“It was a huge coup for Disney to get David on board. For him it’s about sharing his passion for the game and helping these youngsters out as much as he can.”

It had been hoped to film the show sooner but it hit problems due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now production is expected to begin over the summer.

The insider added: “Disney+ and David are totally committed to making this show work.

“Casting is ongoing and the makers of the show want to ensure that those who take part are going to be able to get the most out of the experience.”

In October, it was claimed the Inter Miami owner - who has four children with wife Victoria Beckham - had signed another deal with a streaming service and will receive a reported £16 million from Netflix for an intimate documentary about his life.

The program will reportedly feature never-seen-before childhood camcorder footage, interviews with his wife, children and other family members, and brand new footage of the star working with his US soccer side and his various charity commitments.

A source previously said: "This is a real coup for Netflix - and will show a completely different side to David, one the public very rarely get to see."