Harit Offers Support to Mbappe After Penalty Nightmare

Morocco international Amine Harit has offered support to Kylian Mbappe after the forward missed the penalty that ensured France crashed out of Euro 2020.

With the thrilling Round of 16 showdown between Les Bleus and Switzerland ending 3-3 after 120 minutes, kicks from the penalty mark were used to separate both teams in Bucharest.

During the ensuing kick, the Paris Saint-Germain star had his spot-kick saved by goalkeeper Yann Sommer, earning Vladimir Petkovic’s Schweizer progress to the last eight.

And, with that defeat, the reigning world champions’ ambition of winning a third European diadem faded into thin air.

Nonetheless, the Schalke 04 midfielder has taken to social media to encourage his former France U20 teammate.

“Never forget someone who has given you so much, the end is not good but other deadlines come quickly. You remain among the best my brother. Big strength to you, Kylian Mbappe,” Harit tweeted.

The inconsolable Mbappe had taken to social media to tender his apologies stating he wanted to help the team but failed.

“The sadness is immense after this elimination, we could not reach our goal," he wrote on Instagram.

"I'm sorry for this penalty. I wanted to help the team but failed. Getting to sleep will be difficult but unfortunately, it is the ups and downs of this sport that I love so much.

"I know you fans have been disappointed, but I still want to thank you for your support and for always believing in us.

"The most important thing will be to get up even stronger for the next upcoming deadlines.

"Congratulations and good luck to Switzerland."

Lloris Refuses to blame Mbappe for defeat

During his post-match reaction, captain Hugo Lloris refused to blame Mbappe for France defeat.

"In football, we win together and we lose together," the Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Lloris told beIN Sports.

"We're all responsible for the elimination. It's painful and there is no one to point the finger at. We all fought together against the opponent and there is no excuse to seek. And we have to highlight the Swiss team, they were great.

“I think the regrets we may have tonight are certainly that we could have managed the game better at 3-1. Our strength in the past was to be strong. And tonight, we left them in the game.

"Despite that, we didn't give up. We went to the end of the end. Now we have to digest our pain."