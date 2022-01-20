Mbappe to Real Madrid ‘A Done Deal‘

ESPN has reported on Thursday that Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid is “pretty much a done deal”.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

He is yet to sign an new deal at PSG and seems to have decided on moving to Spain.

The 23-year-old was rumored to be considering a short-term contract with the Parisian giants.

However, it seems that he won't be staying at the Parc de Princes for next season.

Mbappe has an incredible 151 goals and 76 assists in 198 appearances with PSG across all competitions.