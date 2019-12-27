Qatar Cup semis on Jan 10 & 11

Qatar Stars League has announced the schedule for Qatar Cup 2019 - 2020 season, which matches last season’s Top 4.

According to the schedule, announced by the Qatar Stars League Foundation, the first semi-final will take place on January 10 with Al Duhail taking on Al Sailiya while the second semi-final will see Al Sadd play Al Rayyan on January 11.

The final will take place January 17. All matches will be played at the Al Sadd Stadium. The kick-off is at 19:30 on all days.

In the event of a tie between the teams at the end of regular time, there will be no extra time and penalty shoot-out will be straightaway enforced.

The championship was postponed for the first time last season due to Qatar’s commitments at the 2019 COPA America.

The Qatar Cup, formerly known as the Heir Apparent Cup, is the traditional end-of-season tournament involving the top-four sides in QNB Stars League. The straight knockout competition features two semi-final matches, with the winners progressing to the final.

The first tournament was held during the 1994-95 season as the Heir Apparent Cup. Al Rayyan were crowned winners after they defeated Al Arabi in the final. The competition continued under the same guise until the 2013-14 season.

That year, the tournament was rebranded to the Qatar Cup to represent Qatar and its people. El Jaish won the inaugural edition by defeating Lekhwiya 4-3 after a penalty shoot-out.

The tournament is managed under the guidance of Qatar Stars League (QSL) and is seen as an important opportunity for QSL clubs to lift silverware.