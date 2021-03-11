Salah Urges Liverpool to Ignore Premier League Struggles

Mohamed Salah is looking for Liverpool to ignore the “big picture” at Anfield and focus on the present, with the Egyptian admitting that the reigning Premier League champions have been finding the going “tough” domestically this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were expected to put up a strong defence of their English top-flight crown in 2020-21, with talk of a new dynasty being established on Merseyside doing the rounds.

Injuries have, however, conspired against the Reds and Salah admits that, with a spot secured in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, a recovery mission needs to be taken in one game at a time.

What has been said?

Salah told BT Sport after helping Liverpool to a 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in Budapest: “We have had a few injuries this season. We have been unlucky but the most important thing is we have to keep fighting.

“We just have to take each game at a time and not look to the big picture, because if you look to the big picture there can be too much pressure.

“It has been tough in the Premier League, we don't want it to be tough. It is part of the game.

“The last couple of years we were winning and flying, this year we have had injuries, it is hard.

“Hopefully, now we have two or three or four centre-backs, we can keep winning.”

Why are Liverpool under pressure?

Victory over Leipzig in midweek was technically a home game for Liverpool, but they are still searching for a spark at Anfield.

Six successive defeats have been suffered in their own backyard on a Premier League stage, with those history-making struggles contributing to a humbling slide down the table.

Questions have been asked of Klopp’s ongoing presence amid an alarming wobble, with the Germany national side about to see a prominent coaching post open up, but he has vowed to stay put.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool will be hoping that progress in Europe acts as a springboard heading into the business end of a testing campaign, with major silverware and a top-four finish still there to be shot at.

Salah, who has hit 25 goals across all competitions this season, has added: "It is a big result for us. We came here after losing a few games in the Premier League.

“The team is not in the best shape but we want to fight in the Champions League and also fight in the Premier League and see what can happen.

“I would love to score more. I am happy I scored and the team won, that is the most important thing.”

The Reds will be back in action on Monday when, after hitting eighth place in the Premier League standings, they take in a trip to Wolves.

By Chris Burton