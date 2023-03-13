إطلالة الأميرة إيمان بفستان زفاف ملكي من ديور

البوابة - خطفت سمو الأميرة إيمان بنت عبدالله الأضواء بإطلالة أنيقة خلال حفل زفافها على السيد جميل ألكساندر ترميوتس، وقد اختارت فستان زفافها أبيض من الدانتيل الشفاف من تصميم ديور، ويتميّز بتصميم الناعم المرفق بطرحة طويلة.

ونشرت جلالة الملكة على مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي صور لحفل زفاف ابنتها إيمان على جميل، حيث قالت: كأنه الأمس، يوم ازدانت الدار بقدوم أميرتنا.

حملكِ أبوكِ في عينيه قبل ذراعيه... تشبهينه حين تبتسمين، حين تضحك عيناكِ، وحين يفيض قلبكِ بالحنان. حصة أبوكِ أنت يا إيــمان.

فيكِ أجمل صفات الأخت الكبرى، تحيطين إخوتكِ حولكِ بالحب، صديقة الحسين وحبيبة هاشم وتوأم روح سلمى.

ولا زلت أذكر كيف كنتِ تسارعين وتمدين يدكِ الصغيرة وتطلبين "واحدة لحسين" كلما أعطيتكِ قطعة من الحلوى.

أحمد الله كل يوم بأن وهبني بنتاً لها حظ في الأخلاق، وحظ في الطيب والطلة، وحظ في محبة الناس. كم أنا فخورة بكِ، بتواضعكِ وحنانكِ، وصفاء روحك.

وها أنا اليوم يا إيمان "أم العروس"، قلبي يزفكِ بالزغاريد، ممتلئ بالرضى عليكِ، وفي عيني دمعة وطَيْفان... جَدُّكِ وجَدُّكِ، ربّ اغفر لهما وارحمهما وأكرم نزلهما. أكاد أراهما والفرح يرقص بينهما، يتمازحان ويضحكان تماماً كما كانا ليلة فَرَحِنا والدكِ وأنا.

اليوم، قبّل أبو الحسين الغالي جبينكِ. أمسك يدكِ كما أمسكها يوم خطيتِ خطواتكِ الأولى، وملأ عينيه بصورتكِ يا عروس.

تذكري دائماً حب الأردن الذي تحملينه بقلبكِ، وتذكري دائماً أنكِ أردنية هاشمية... حفيدة الحسين وبنت عبدالله.

إيمان... بين فرحتي فيكِ، وخوفي من الشوق إليكِ، أدعو الله أن يزف الفرح لقلبكِ وأن يحرسكِ بعينه التي لا تنام.

مبارك حبيبتي.

It feels like only yesterday that our little princess Iman first lit up our world.

Your father held you in his heart before holding you in his arms. You have his smile, the laughter in his eyes, and his compassionate heart. You will always be his little girl.

And what a loving sister: Al Hussein’s best friend, Hashem’s confidante, and Salma’s soul mate.

I will always remember how, every time I gave you a piece of candy, you would immediately hold out your hand and insist on “one for Hussein.”

I thank God every day for you, for a daughter who is kind, gracious, and blessed with the love of all who know her. I am so proud of you, of your humility, tenderness, and pure soul.

Today, as “mother of the bride,” I find myself overwhelmed with joy and pride. Through my tears, I see your two grandfathers, may their souls rest in peace. I can almost picture them both, dancing, joking, and laughing like they did the night that your father and I were married.

Today, my beloved Abu Al Hussein, your father, kissed your forehead. He took you by the hand, just as he did the day you took your first steps, and saw how far his little girl has come.

Always remember the love for Jordan that you carry in your heart. Never forget that you are a Hashemite Jordanian, the granddaughter of Al Hussein and the daughter of Abdullah.

Iman... At this beautiful and bittersweet moment, I pray that God will bless you and protect you, and grant you the lifetime of happiness you so deserve.

Congratulations, habibti.

